StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.
In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
