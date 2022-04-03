StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $889.16 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.