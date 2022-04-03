StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,847. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

