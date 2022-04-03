StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
WVE stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.57. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.
In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
