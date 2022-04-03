StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $107.11 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.