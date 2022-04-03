Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Shares of SRI stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.27.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

