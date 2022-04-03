STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STOR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $77,780,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

