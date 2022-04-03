Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of STRT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $54.90.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strattec Security Company Profile (Get Rating)
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
