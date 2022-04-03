Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRSGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $353.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.