Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $353.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.