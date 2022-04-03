Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2085 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $82.43 on Friday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.
SAUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,770.50.
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Straumann (SAUHY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.