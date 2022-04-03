Strs Ohio Acquires 28,800 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 293.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,279 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 977,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

AGTI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 112.48. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

