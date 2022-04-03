Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

