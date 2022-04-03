Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after purchasing an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

