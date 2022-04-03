Strs Ohio Has $876,000 Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AVIR opened at $7.10 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

