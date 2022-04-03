Strs Ohio Has $912,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of ScanSource worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 72.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 28.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCSC opened at $34.14 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $874.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

