Strs Ohio Has $951,000 Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Benchmark Electronics worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,726,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,533,000 after acquiring an additional 839,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,609 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 648,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 70,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 67,817 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $895.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

About Benchmark Electronics (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.