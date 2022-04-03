Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

MCRI opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

