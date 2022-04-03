Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,480,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $45.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

