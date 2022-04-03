Strs Ohio Sells 445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $121.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

