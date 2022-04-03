Strs Ohio Trims Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $271.70 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

