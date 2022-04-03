Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.