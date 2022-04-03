SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
STKL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
STKL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 706,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
