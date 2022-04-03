Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Surrozen stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surrozen by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

