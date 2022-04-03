Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AerCap by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AerCap by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 215,998 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in AerCap by 18.2% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

