SVB Leerink Boosts agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $33.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of AGL opened at $26.05 on Thursday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $588,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,742,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,441 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 447,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

