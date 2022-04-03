SVB Leerink Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $45.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

