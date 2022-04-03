Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Price Target Raised to SEK 66

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.