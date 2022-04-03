Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.