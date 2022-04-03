SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%.
NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.
SWKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
SWK Company Profile (Get Rating)
SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.
