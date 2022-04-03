SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%.

NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

SWKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SWK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

