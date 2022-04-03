Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.29. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.