Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.