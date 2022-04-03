SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.38.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

