SysGroup (LON:SYS) Shares Down 0.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Approximately 4,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.81. The stock has a market cap of £11.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers cloud-based public, private, and hybrid hosting services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed IT security, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

