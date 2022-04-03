T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

TTOO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.26. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

