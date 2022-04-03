Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

