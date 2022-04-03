Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taseko Mines.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.