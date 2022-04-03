Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Wimpey Plc is a residential developer. It engaged in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. The company’s operating segments includes Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. Housing United Kingdom segment builds a wide range of homes in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations. Taylor Wimpey Plc is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom. “

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODY opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.91%.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Wimpey (TWODY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.