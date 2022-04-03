TD Securities Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$25.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.