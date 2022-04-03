TD Securities Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $74.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.
BIP opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $67.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.
