TD Securities Raises Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.86.

CGJTF opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

