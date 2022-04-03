TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Down 16.4% in March

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $166.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

