Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 336,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,939,317 shares.The stock last traded at $158.14 and had previously closed at $158.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

