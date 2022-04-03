TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,028.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $213,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $58,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.10 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.