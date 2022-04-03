Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 195054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $127,516,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

