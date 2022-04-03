Teekay (NYSE:TK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of TK opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 35.62. Teekay has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

