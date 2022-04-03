Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
VIV stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
