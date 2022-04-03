Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VIV stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

