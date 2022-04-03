Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.00 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.30) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.96) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.42) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.77 ($3.04).

ETR O2D opened at €2.51 ($2.76) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €2.51 and a 200 day moving average of €2.45. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of €2.70 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

