Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

