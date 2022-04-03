TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on T. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.95.

TELUS stock opened at C$33.31 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$25.35 and a 12 month high of C$33.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

