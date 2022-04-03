TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.59

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 103188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $173,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

